Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €116.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €96.93 ($110.15).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €89.79 ($102.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. Daimler has a 12-month low of €54.82 ($62.30) and a 12-month high of €91.63 ($104.13). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.74.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

