Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.