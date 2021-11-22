Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after buying an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after buying an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after buying an additional 202,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $106.17 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.09.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

