Scotiabank Boosts Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$14.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRHLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.64.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

