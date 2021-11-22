Scotiabank Raises High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target to C$15.50

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLNFF. BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLNFF opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

