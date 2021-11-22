Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $824,241,000 after buying an additional 184,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $530,072,000 after buying an additional 194,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,917 shares of company stock valued at $122,601,167 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $100.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

