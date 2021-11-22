Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $410.00

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$410.00 and last traded at C$410.00, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$409.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$385.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$378.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01.

Senvest Capital Company Profile (TSE:SEC)

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

