Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives GBX 626.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

SHB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

SHB stock opened at GBX 645 ($8.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a one year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 625.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 615.95.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.