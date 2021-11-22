Share Buyback Plan Declared by Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Board

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Primerica stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.92. 157,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a 1 year low of $128.84 and a 1 year high of $179.51.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.
In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,950. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.