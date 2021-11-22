Share Buyback Plan Declared by Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Board

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.92. 157,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a 1 year low of $128.84 and a 1 year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,950. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

