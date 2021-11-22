Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Short Interest Update

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SHLS stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,184. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

