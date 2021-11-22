Short Interest in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Increases By 25.9%

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $14.52. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,562. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 263.53 and a current ratio of 263.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.64). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 104.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

