Short Interest in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Rises By 25.7%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 108,116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 4,394.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares during the period. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.19. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

