Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Expands By 23.1%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APELY opened at $18.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. Alps Alpine has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

