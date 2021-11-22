Short Interest in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Increases By 22.7%

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 441,500 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the October 14th total of 359,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.66, for a total transaction of $2,528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,052 shares of company stock valued at $26,348,729. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after buying an additional 70,089 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at about $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $9.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $492.41. 2,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $296.00 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

