Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expands By 21.6%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the October 14th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Cars.com alerts:

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

CARS stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.95. 30,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cars.com has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $894.87 million, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.