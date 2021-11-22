Short Interest in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Rises By 27.9%

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,940,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the October 14th total of 10,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CNC opened at $73.01 on Monday. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

