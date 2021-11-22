Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Rises By 23.1%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the third quarter worth $1,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 274.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 373,413 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 970.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 100.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEPU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. 17,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.05 million, a PE ratio of -76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.52. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

