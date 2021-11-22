Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Decreases By 17.0%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 18,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

NASDAQ CHCI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.