Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Decreases By 24.8%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the October 14th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,983. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $82.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,340 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.