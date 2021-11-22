Short Interest in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Grows By 16.9%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Dana by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,233,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,915,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after buying an additional 288,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

DAN stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Dana has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

