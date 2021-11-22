Short Interest in EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Decreases By 25.1%

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the October 14th total of 662,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $60.41 on Monday. EQT AB has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86.

EQBBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

