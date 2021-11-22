Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Grows By 15.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 319,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of QCLN stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.16. 28,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,314. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 380.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,781,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,232,000 after buying an additional 654,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $8,374,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

