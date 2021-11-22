Short Interest in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expands By 21.3%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 970,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 800,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

LOPE stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,240. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

