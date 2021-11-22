Short Interest in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Decreases By 15.4%

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 784,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 926,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IBOC stock opened at $44.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2,465.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.