Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Rises By 22.6%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter worth $4,883,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 427.5% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter worth $507,000.

DMXF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.89. 1,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,130. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.