Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Rises By 28.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the October 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $25.95.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
