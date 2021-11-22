Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Rises By 28.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the October 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,352 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 27.93% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

