Short Interest in KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Decreases By 20.0%

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Shares of KPTSF remained flat at $$8.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KPTSF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

