Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Declines By 19.2%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.23. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,345. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

