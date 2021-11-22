Short Interest in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Drops By 24.2%

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the October 14th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. 64,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $275,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

