Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Declines By 16.3%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 29,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,307,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 1,024.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,737 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,561. MIND C.T.I. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.74.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

