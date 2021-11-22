Short Interest in Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Grows By 24.6%

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 14th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.4 days.

ONEXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263. Onex has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

