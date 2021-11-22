Short Interest in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Declines By 25.7%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

OPCH stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $28.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 300,040 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 174.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 169,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 86.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 94.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 62,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

