Short Interest in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Expands By 27.0%

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 14th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PWOD opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.65. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,702.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,313 shares in the company, valued at $507,888.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,537 shares of company stock valued at $132,063. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 42,853 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.