Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Expands By 20.0%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

PROBF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,692. Probe Metals has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

