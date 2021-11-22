Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Expands By 20.0%

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

PROBF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,692. Probe Metals has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Probe Metals Company Profile

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.