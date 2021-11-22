Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Declines By 20.0%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PRTC traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. PureTech Health has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $65.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureTech Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

