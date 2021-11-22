Short Interest in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Grows By 23.9%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the October 14th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE PACK traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $40.42. 12,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,463. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $632,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,578. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ranpak by 345.2% in the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590,194 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ranpak by 8.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,984,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,726,000 after purchasing an additional 308,389 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc raised its position in Ranpak by 875.4% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ranpak by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,851,000 after purchasing an additional 171,962 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after buying an additional 1,044,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

