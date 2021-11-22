Short Interest in SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Expands By 26.8%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the October 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS SOBR opened at $2.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76. SOBR Safe has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, market, and sale of non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration. The company was founded on July 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

