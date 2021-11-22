Short Interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Decreases By 16.7%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 12,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,896 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,524 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 157,613 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 71,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.11. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

