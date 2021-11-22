Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Decreases By 16.7%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TravelSky Technology stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. TravelSky Technology has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

