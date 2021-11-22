Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Decreases By 16.7%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of TravelSky Technology stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. TravelSky Technology has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $27.30.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
