Short Interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Drops By 26.0%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the October 14th total of 4,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

In other Ur-Energy news, Director W. William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $78,156.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,431 shares of company stock valued at $800,122 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,421 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 119,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.61. 125,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,050. The company has a market cap of $331.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.