Short Interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Drops By 26.0%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the October 14th total of 4,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
In other Ur-Energy news, Director W. William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $78,156.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,431 shares of company stock valued at $800,122 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.61. 125,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,050. The company has a market cap of $331.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.15.
Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.
Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.