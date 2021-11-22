Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Drops By 21.2%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 million, a P/E ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.34. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

