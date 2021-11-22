Short Interest in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Increases By 15.5%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VGZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.74. 80 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,907. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 337,862 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Gold by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vista Gold by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vista Gold by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

