Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Increases By 20.3%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,043,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $31.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

