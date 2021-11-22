Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Decreases By 22.4%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the October 14th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Shares of Woolworths Group stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. Woolworths Group has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

