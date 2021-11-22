Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 401,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 16.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SMAWF opened at $175.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.52. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $128.98 and a 12 month high of $177.58.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.