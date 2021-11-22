Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

