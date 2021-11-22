Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $693,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,269,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Facebook by 38.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 200,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,970,413 shares of company stock worth $688,488,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $345.30 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $960.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

