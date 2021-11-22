Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Argus

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Argus from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s previous close.

SILK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

SILK opened at $46.27 on Monday. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,112 shares of company stock worth $6,217,161 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after buying an additional 521,628 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,341,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,360,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,351,000 after buying an additional 407,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 380,400 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.