Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SILK. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SILK opened at $46.27 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $915,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $503,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,217,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $2,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 37.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 615,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,182,000 after buying an additional 262,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

