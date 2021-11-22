Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Up 18.8% in October

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPKB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at about $293,000.

SPKB remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,028. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

